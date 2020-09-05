Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $129,542.40 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,544,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

