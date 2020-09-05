Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $10,129.50 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 150 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $10,129.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CCOI opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.05.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
See Also: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.