Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $10,129.50 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 150 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $10,129.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCOI opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

