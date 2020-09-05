Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.
COHU opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
