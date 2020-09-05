Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

COHU opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

