Colliers Secur. Lowers Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Neutral

Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

