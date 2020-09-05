Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

SID has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 286.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,916,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,419,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 35.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 302,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 219.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 13.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

