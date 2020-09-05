Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from the rising demand amid the coronavirus-led stockpiling and increased at-home consumption. These trends drove the company’s retail business in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Also, organic sales surged, and are likely to jump in the first quarter, thanks to the pandemic-led demand. Fourth-quarter sales were backed by solid e-commerce business, strong consumer trials, robust repeat sales and initial launches of fiscal 2021 planned innovation. However, soft restaurant traffic weighed on Conagra’s Foodservice unit, which continued to see lower demand in the first quarter (till Jun 30). Also, inflated input costs and higher COVID-19-related costs pose threats to margins.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.