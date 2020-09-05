Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €86.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.28 ($113.27).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €93.04 ($109.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.76. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($156.59).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

