Contrasting Tidewater (SII) & Its Peers

Tidewater (NYSE: SII) is one of 41 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tidewater to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tidewater and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Tidewater Competitors -4.52% -13.69% -0.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million $10.20 million 1,025.25 Tidewater Competitors $5.72 billion $868.76 million 48.08

Tidewater’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tidewater pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tidewater pays out 2,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tidewater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tidewater lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tidewater and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tidewater Competitors 439 1247 1280 71 2.32

Tidewater currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tidewater is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Tidewater rivals beat Tidewater on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

