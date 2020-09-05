Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 30th total of 964,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

