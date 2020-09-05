Cormark Increases Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$3.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -67.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.0398104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

