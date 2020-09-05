Cormark Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

TSE WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

