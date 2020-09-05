CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 484,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,826. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $365,285 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $63,000.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

