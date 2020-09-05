Corriente Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Pan American Silver accounts for 0.6% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. FBR & Co lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

