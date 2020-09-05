Corriente Advisors LLC Invests $5.98 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000. Celldex Therapeutics makes up about 3.9% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 796,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,840. The company has a current ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $444.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.16. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

