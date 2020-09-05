Corriente Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Redwood Trust makes up about 0.3% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 329.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 372,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

RWT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 1,522,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

