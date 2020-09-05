Corriente Advisors LLC Makes New $12.05 Million Investment in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,052,000. Replimune Group accounts for 7.8% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,233. Replimune Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

