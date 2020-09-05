Corriente Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Corriente Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,511,921 shares during the period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock remained flat at $$2.70 on Friday. 299,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,395. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

