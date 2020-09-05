Corriente Advisors LLC Takes Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. DiaMedica Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of DiaMedica Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

DMAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

DMAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 32,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $84.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

