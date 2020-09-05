Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $346.57. 2,556,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

