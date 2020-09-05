Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Covestro stock opened at €42.23 ($49.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 50.82. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.58.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

