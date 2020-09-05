Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Covestro stock opened at €42.23 ($49.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 50.82. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.58.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Call Option

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit