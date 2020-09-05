Cpwm LLC Acquires 15,127 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 936,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

