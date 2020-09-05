Cpwm LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Shares of TMO traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,669. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

