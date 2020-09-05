Cpwm LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,482. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.