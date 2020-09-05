Cpwm LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,482. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

