Cpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 15,314 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,122,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,284,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 1,027,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,419. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

