Cpwm LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 256.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 25,030,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,157,006. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

