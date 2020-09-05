Cpwm LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cpwm LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $281.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

