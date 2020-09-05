Cpwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

