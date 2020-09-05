Cpwm LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after buying an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after buying an additional 2,106,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,726. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.