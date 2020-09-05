Cpwm LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cpwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,874,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $718.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

