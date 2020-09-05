Cpwm LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in CME Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,693. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,810,630. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.