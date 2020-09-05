Cpwm LLC Invests $470,000 in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

