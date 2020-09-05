Cpwm LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

