Cpwm LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit