Cpwm LLC Purchases 166 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. 11,807,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

