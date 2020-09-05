Cpwm LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 872,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

