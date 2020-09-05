Cpwm LLC Sells 544 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. 1,798,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $98.34.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

