Cpwm LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,679,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. 2,211,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,385. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

