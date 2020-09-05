Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.