Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $375.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at $787,949,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,245,360. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 40.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after buying an additional 353,091 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $62,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.6% in the second quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

