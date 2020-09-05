Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €18.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.71 ($22.02).

FRA DTE opened at €14.98 ($17.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

