Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

YAMCY stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

The Fly

