Credit Suisse Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $620.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $530.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA stock opened at $504.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 161,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $61,526,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 38,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $4,187,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 384,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $146,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

