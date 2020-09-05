Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

