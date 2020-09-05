Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 676,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,804. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.