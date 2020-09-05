Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $116,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 35.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit