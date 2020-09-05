Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $116,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 35.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

