Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $12.70 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CULP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

