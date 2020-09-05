Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.36. 927,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.12.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.