Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CUTR. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cutera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CUTR stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cutera by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

