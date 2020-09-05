CyberVein (CVT) Hits One Day Volume of $3.70 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $126.83 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberVein has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 194.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.