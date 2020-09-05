Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CTSO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

