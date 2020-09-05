DA Davidson Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $460.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.13. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

